The latest via CBS Sports sources on several top head coaching openings:

Lane Watch

We enter what *should* be the last day of the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes, though Ole Miss now having a chance to make the SEC Championship has added a new wrinkle following Texas' win over Texas A&M Friday night. If Auburn beats Alabama on Saturday night, Ole Miss will be in the SEC title game. As of Saturday morning, it was business as usual inside the Ole Miss football facility as the coaching staff prepared for a possible SEC Championship game against Georgia.

Kiffin is weighing whether to leave for LSU or stay at Ole Miss and coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff. Kiffin said Friday that he hadn't made a final decision and would have to do a lot of praying about it on Saturday. That may have come off as a dodge, but it's not. Both LSU and Ole Miss have been in contact with other coaches in recent days, which is further confirmation that even the schools involved don't have a definitive answer from Kiffin yet.

What Kiffin decides to do -- stay or go -- will have a significant impact on the rest of the coaching carousel.

Tulane's Jon Sumrall has become the clear top target for Florida, although he's also on the radar for both Ole Miss and LSU as a potential backup option depending on what happens with Kiffin. Sumrall plans to make a final decision regarding his future Sunday.

Sumrall is 41-11 in four seasons as a head coach at Tulane and Troy, including 9-2 with the Green Wave this season heading into a matchup tonight vs. Rice. Among the other coaches the Gators have vetted are Washington's Jedd Fisch, former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, Vanderbilt's Clark Lea and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz. Lea and Drinkwitz have both now agreed to contract extensions that will keep them with their current teams.

Auburn

Sumrall had been a top person of interest for Auburn, but it's become clear in the last couple days that Sumrall is unlikely to end up being the Tigers' next head coach. With Sumrall now more likely to end up elsewhere, interim head coach D.J. Durkin has become even more of a contender to be Auburn's next head coach. He took over the program from Hugh Freeze and is 1-1, including a close 45-38 overtime loss to Vanderbilt, headed into a critical Iron Bowl game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. An Auburn win would strengthen Durkin's case to keep the permanent job.

Auburn AD John Cohen has already said publicly he'd like for Durkin, who was in his second season as Auburn's defensive coordinator, to be retained regardless, an interesting wrinkle for any possible head coach to consider. Durkin wants the Auburn head coach job but could be open to staying as DC under the right person.

Arkansas

Reports on Wednesday that South Florida's Alex Golesh has already accepted the job were premature. That said, Golesh is the Razorbacks' clear top target and his plan is to make a final decision whether he's taking the Arkansas job Sunday after the Bulls' game today against Rice. South Florida is 8-3 on the season and is expected to become the first non-Power 4 school to commit to spending the full $20.5 million revenue share.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is the other finalist for Arkansas and would seemingly become the focus for the Razorbacks if Golesh decides to pass on the job. Wommack, who played football at Arkansas, was previously a head coach at South Alabama before joining Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide staff. Wommack went 22-16 in three seasons at USA and was a person of interest for the Liberty opening three years ago before the Flames hired Jamey Chadwell.