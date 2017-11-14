Lawmaker actually asks Jeff Sessions about Iron Bowl during House committee hearing
Forget questions about Russia, the embattled AG had to discuss the Iron Bowl under oath
Attorney General Jeff Sessions sat before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to be asked about important topics such as the alleged connection between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 election
However, during his testimony, a lawmaker took time out of the process to ask him about the Iron Bowl. Seriously.
The AG was asked, "One last question: Alabama or Auburn?" Sessions replied, "War Eagle," with a smirk.
Sessions was born in Selma, Alabama, and actually attended the University of Alabama School of Law.
This year's Iron Bowl will determine the SEC West champion and could very well have a playoff semifinalist if the winner goes on to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
We know which team Sessions thinks will win, now it's a matter of waiting on Vegas before we get to the game itself.
