Legendary ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso is retiring after 38 seasons and will make his final headgear pick on "College GameDay" during Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, the network announced Thursday.

Corso, 89, has served as an analyst on the popular show since 1987 and began making his famous picks, in which he dons a mascot's headgear, since Oct. 5, 1996. He has made 430 headgear picks — and uttered his catchphrase "No so fast, my friend!" countless times — during his career as an analyst.

ESPN's "College GameDay" in Week 1 is slated for Aug. 30. A time and location have not been determined.

"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," Corso said in the announcement. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.

"ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years. They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans…truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful."

Corso joined ESPN in 1987 after a 28-year coaching career that included stops as head coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois. He has won nine Sports Emmy Awards as part of the ensemble for Most Outstanding Studio Show. Corso, alongside his colleague and close friend Kirk Herbstreit, also called Thursday night football games from 1999 through 2006.

"Coach Corso has had an iconic run in broadcasting, and we're all lucky to have been around to witness it. He has taught me so much throughout our time together, and he's been like a second father to me," Herbstreit said. "It has been my absolute honor to have the best seat in the house to watch Coach put on that mascot head each week.

The first road show for "College GameDay" was Nov. 13, 1993 for No. 1 Florida State at No. 2 Notre Dame. Corso, an FSU alum, picked the Seminoles.