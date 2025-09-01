Lee Corso went out with a bang during his final appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" over the weekend. Corso went a perfect six for six on his predictions after Miami's 27-24 victory over Notre Dame Sunday night, a string of accurate predictions that would've paid off big if you tailed his projections.

Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye headgear prior to Ohio State's win over Texas and nailed his other picks during his memorable last segment with Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and others on the panel. He was one of the lone national analyst to call Florida State's upset over Alabama, accurately took Tennessee over Syracuse and LSU's road win at Clemson, and he was true on South Carolina's 24-11 win in Atlanta against Virginia Tech.

It marked an appropriate send-off for Corso, who debuted on ESPN's popular pre-game show in 1987 while it was an in-studio production and first started his iconic headgear segment in 1996 when he donned the Brutus headgear after picking Ohio State to beat Penn State.

Corso, 90, has since made 431 headgear selections in all and picked Ohio State 46 times — the most for any school. Corso is 32-14 when siding with the Buckeyes and 6-13 when going against them.

"To everyone who has been a part of the journey, thank you," Corso said during the opening segment of Saturday's show.

Corso also picked LSU to win the College Football Playoff this season. The Tigers are led by Heisman Trophy hopeful Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback, the new frontrunner following his performance in Week 1 at Clemson. LSU had lost five straight openers dating back to 2020.

Corso's other final four picks this season include Clemson, Penn State and Notre Dame.