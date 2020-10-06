Update (Oct. 6): Bobby Bowden's wife, Ann, told the Tallahassee Democrat that he was readmitted to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Tuesday due to fatigue. She told the Democrat that it is only as a precaution.

"I feel sure he's going to be OK," she said. "I am very positive. I am not an alarmist. He hasn't been getting around much at all due to his leg; it has been pretty painful. He sleeps much of the day."

Original Story (Oct. 5): Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Bowden, 90, received the diagnosis last week after being hospitalized with a leg infection and will get retested Monday.

Bowden, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006, told the Democrat he has not experienced any coronavirus symptoms.

The calf infection is something that Bowden has been dealing with for quite some time. He was hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, with the issue for four days in April. He was also hospitalized with pneumonia.

Bowden was Florida State's coach from 1976-2009 when he put the Seminoles on the map and built them into one of college football's most dominant programs. He went 304-97-4 over that span, won 12 ACC titles and two national championships.

His 1993 team finished 12-1, went 8-0 in the ACC, won the Orange Bowl and claimed the top spot in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls. He followed that up with a perfect 12-0 season and win over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl to win the 1999 BCS National Championship. His Seminoles finished in the top five in both major polls from 1987-2000.

Bowden was named the Walter Camp Coach of the Year in 1991 when Florida State went 11-2 and won the Cotton Bowl.