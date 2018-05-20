LSU legend, Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon dies at 80
Cannon's Halloween run against Ole Miss is one of the greatest LSU plays ever
LSU announced Sunday morning that Billy Cannon, one of the greatest Tigers in the program's history, has died at the age of 80. Cannon passed away Sunday morning peacefully at his home.
Cannon was the star running back for LSU during the 1958 national championship season and was awarded the Heisman Trophy the following season. He was a two-time unanimous All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year, but the moment that immortalized Cannon's college career is also one of the best plays in LSU history.
Playing against Ole Miss on Halloween in 1959, LSU trailed the Rebels 3-0 in a defensive battle in the fourth quarter. Cannon scored the game-winning touchdown on an incredible 89-yard punt return score, shaking defenders and breaking tackles before emerging from the crowd and pulling away as the Death Valley crowd roared.
