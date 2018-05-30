Les Miles is showing off acting chops by re-enacting famous movie scenes
Miles has been trying to transition into acting for awhile now
When Les Miles and LSU parted ways a couple of years ago, his natural transition was always going to be to a job in front of the camera.
But as an actor?
Oh yeah, as an actor.
AL.com has a fun video short as they followed Miles on his new journey as a thespian. The former coach talks about his love of the movies and how it inspired him to give this new career move a shot. You can see the full video in which Miles re-enacts scenes from "Silence of the Lambs," "The Godfather" and "Independence Day."
This is actually something Miles has been doing in small doses for a while now. He has an IMDB page and everything. His first role was as a scout in "When the Game Stands Tall" in 2014. He also had a small part as a cop in 2017's "Camera Obscura." But now he has a real, actual acting role in the upcoming film called "Angry Men." The Advocate wrote a more extensive feature on Miles and the movie back in March.
The idea of Miles in Los Angeles someday seems like an interesting combination. It would not, however, be the weirdest thing that's ever happened in Hollywood.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 SEC on CBS TV schedule announced
The SEC on CBS schedule for 2018 was announced on Wednesday, which means football is close
-
ACC title odds: Clemson heavy favorites
Clemson has better than even odds to win the ACC in 2018
-
Saban's transfer take why we need reform
Some transfer reform is nearly guaranteed by the NCAA, but will the SEC adjust its own rul...
-
Saban's wrong on late loss CFP theory
If only there was a recent example to disprove Saban's theory ...
-
Smart wants AU at UGA two straight years
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry between Georgia and Auburn started in 1892
-
Saban compares rule to animal 'doo-doo'
When it comes to great Saban quotes, this is an all-timer