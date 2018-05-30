Les Miles is showing off acting chops by re-enacting famous movie scenes

When Les Miles and LSU parted ways a couple of years ago, his natural transition was always going to be to a job in front of the camera.

But as an actor?

Oh yeah, as an actor.

AL.com has a fun video short as they followed Miles on his new journey as a thespian. The former coach talks about his love of the movies and how it inspired him to give this new career move a shot. You can see the full video in which Miles re-enacts scenes from "Silence of the Lambs," "The Godfather" and "Independence Day."

This is actually something Miles has been doing in small doses for a while now. He has an IMDB page and everything. His first role was as a scout in "When the Game Stands Tall" in 2014. He also had a small part as a cop in 2017's "Camera Obscura." But now he has a real, actual acting role in the upcoming film called "Angry Men." The Advocate wrote a more extensive feature on Miles and the movie back in March.

The idea of Miles in Los Angeles someday seems like an interesting combination. It would not, however, be the weirdest thing that's ever happened in Hollywood.