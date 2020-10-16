Kansas coach Les Miles will not travel with his team for Saturday's Week 7 game at West Virginia. In a Friday statement, Kansas said that Miles has been cleared to travel to Morgantown, but he's opted not to out of caution. Miles just completed his 10-day isolation window after it was announced on Oct. 8 that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"While my 10-day isolation window was completed this morning, there is too much still unknown about this virus for me to feel 100 percent confident that I won't transmit it to someone who comes into close contact with me on the team charter, hotel or at the game Saturday," Miles said in a statement. "As we continue to work our way through this pandemic, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff that make up this great team. As the head coach, it is up to me to set the right example for our student-athletes, and that is what I am doing with this decision by not traveling with the team."

Assistant coach Josh Eagle will coach the Jayhawks against the Mountaineers.

Miles is the fifth coach to publicly test positive for the coronavirus since the season began. Alabama's Nick Saban, Florida State's Mike Norvell, Arkansas State's Blake Anderson and Arizona's Kevin Sumlin have all tested positive. Saban's positive test comes ahead of the Crimson Tide's prime time showdown with Georgia -- by far carrying the biggest game implications since Week 1.