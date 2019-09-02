Lessons learned, Week 1: Lincoln Riley ready to showcase all of Jalen Hurts' talents at Oklahoma

One of the factors in the decision-making process for Jalen Hurts and his family when it came to picking a destination for his 2019 season was identifying a situation that could help the veteran quarterback prepare for a career in the NFL. Picking Oklahoma has positioned Hurts to follow in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray to not only contend for a national championship but enhance his NFL Draft stock through his play as the point guard in Lincoln Riley's prolific offense.

Hurts' skills as a downfield passer have improved since he was the SEC's Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman at Alabama in 2016 -- a credit to Hurts himself and his coaches -- but if the No. 4 Sooners' season-opening win against Houston is any indication, Riley and the rest of the offensive staff have no plans to leave him in the pocket. Designed quarterback run plays were not only a part of the gameplan but proved to be very effective as Hurts rolled up a career-high 508 yards of total offense (332 passing, 176 rushing) and six touchdowns.

It's not in Riley's job description to play quarterback coach in the way that a private trainer be focused solely on the areas where a player needs to improve in order to raise his NFL Draft stock. Riley's job is lead the Oklahoma football program and win games, playing conductor with an orchestra of offensive talent that brings a unique combination of skills to the table every single season. Hurts has been an effective and efficient runner throughout his college career, and to ignore that advantage in favor of NFL development would be unfair to the rest of this roster that's seeking to return to the College Football Playoff for a third straight season.

What Barton Simmons and I saw from Riley in his gameplan and play-calling against Houston leads our list of lessons learned from Week 1 of the college football season.

Check out the latest episode of the Cover 3 Podcast below (subscribe and look for more episodes here) where we also discuss USC's ceiling after JT Daniels' injury, analyze No. 2 Alabama and No. 3Georgia after reviewing the tape, and walk back some of our more egregious takes from Saturday night's live reaction show.