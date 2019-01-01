Liberty Bowl score: Oklahoma State caps off wacky season with thrilling win over Missouri

Oklahoma State's 38-33 win over Missouri in the Liberty Bowl was certainly one of the more entertaining games of the postseason, but it also perfectly summed up what the Cowboys did in 2018. In that way, maybe it was appropriate the Liberty Bowl was played on the final day of the calendar year.

The Pokes had what appeared to be a comfortable 35-19 lead going into the fourth quarter, but as anyone who has followed them this year knows, what is still technically a two-possession game is never safe. Missouri began the fourth quarter with a quick 86-yard touchdown from quarterback Drew Lock to receiver Johnathon Johnson to make it 35-26, though curiously Mizzou coach Barry Odom did not choose to go for two to try to make it an eight-point game, which would have made it a one-possession deficit.

Following a Taylor Cornelius interception in the end zone, Mizzou turned around and scored again on a two-play drive to pull within two points. That's when things got especially weird. Deep in its own territory on a fourth-and-8, Oklahoma State attempted a fake punt that came up three yards short. Mizzou's ensuing possession, however, yielded zero points after a 42-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

Down 38-33 on a fourth-and-1 with only a minute remaining, Missouri again called a strange play with Lock trying to out run the Pokes defense on a keeper, which was tackled short of the marker. With the win, Oklahoma State improves to 4-1 straight up and 5-0 against the spread as an underdog this season with the only loss being by one point to Oklahoma. For whatever reason, the Cowboys can get up for games as an underdog and are talented enough to beat most ranked teams in the country. However, this year's 7-6 effort was also marred by strange losses to Kansas State and TCU.

Heading into next season, Oklahoma State could be a fun dark horse for the Big 12 title if it finds a quarterback, as noted by ESPN's Jake Trotter ...

The combination of Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace, Tyron Johnson, Dillon Stoner could be devastating in 2019… but only if the Pokes find the answer at QB. All eyes will be on Spencer Sanders, who was the top QB recruit from the state of Texas last signing class. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 1, 2019

But without a doubt, Oklahoma State caps off one of the weirdest single seasons that any college football team had this past year.