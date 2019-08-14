Liberty coach Hugh Freeze absent from practices while receiving treatment for back spasms
Freeze is entering his first season at the helm of the Flames
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has given the Flames program some extra notoriety heading into the 2019 season, but according to the school, he hasn't been able to participate in fall camp since Sunday because of "severe back spasms." The school announced that Freeze is currently undergoing medical treatment to relieve the issue, and he is expected to return to practice when they subside. No timetable has been set for his return.
Freeze is set to make his return to the sideline for the first time since his resignation from Ole Miss just a few weeks before the start of the 2017 season. The resignation stemmed from what was described as a "pattern of misconduct" by the school after going 69-25 over his five seasons with the Rebels, and Matt Luke was named interim coach heading into the 2017 campaign. Luke was eventually tabbed to take over on a full-time basis.
Liberty went 6-6 last season as a provisional FBS member, and Freeze has a chance to lead the team to its first bowl game now as a full FBS member in 2019. The Flames open the 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a home game against Dino Babers and Syracuse.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFB teams release throwback uniforms
Everyone loves a good throwback
-
Why Texas A&M could be exciting in 2019
Jimbo Fisher's second season could be a big one in College Station
-
2019 CBS Sports Preseason All-America
There are a stunning nine unanimous first-team preseason selections this year
-
Picking the best CFB team in every state
From Alabama to Wyoming, which Division I team best represents its home state?
-
Miami names starting QB
Williams' first career start will come against Florida to open the season
-
Alabama LB McMillon suffers knee injury
The senior was fighting for a starting spot at linebacker for the Crimson Tide