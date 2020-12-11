Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Friday. The second-year coach of the Flames received the positive test earlier this week and has been experiencing mild symptoms.

"As of today, my symptoms are sinus congestion, body/back aches/no smell or taste and fatigue. Hopeful that's all I experience," Freeze told CBS Sports.

The news that Freeze has tested positive for the novel coronavirus comes after the program has experienced an uptick in positive tests, which resulted in subsequent roster attrition due to contact tracing. The Flames, who are 9-1 and enjoying the most successful season in the program's short history, had to cancel their game last weekend vs. Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers replaced them with BYU.

"Coach Freeze has self-isolated himself and he continues to follow all guidelines set forth by the Liberty University medical staff and local health officials," the school said in a statement. "He looks forward to rejoining the team for bowl preparation next week."

It isn't the first time that Freeze has had a serious medical issue since taking over the program prior to the 2019 season. He suffered a severe staph infection and was forced to undergo emergency surgery prior to his first game on the sideline last year, which relegated him to coaching from a hospital bed in the press box. He also coached from a modified cart in his second game of the season before returning to the sideline later in the season.

Freeze is 17-6 in his first two seasons at the helm, including the program's first ever bowl win the Cure Bowl after last season.