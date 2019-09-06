Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to lead his team from a 'medical chair' on the road against Louisiana

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has been bedridden for weeks as he recovers from a life-threatening bout with staph infection, but it hasn't stopped him from coaching.

Last Saturday against Syracuse, Freeze coached from the press box in a hospital bed. As Liberty prepares to go the road to face Louisiana this week, he'll be coaching from a medical chair, according to Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports. A source told CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee that this is the chair Liberty bought and sent to Louisiana. The chair is expected to be installed on Friday.

Freeze made his debut as Liberty's coach last week from a hospital bed in the press box where he not only coached, but also gave his team second-half adjustments and gave his post-game press conference via FaceTime. Unfortunately for Freeze, Louisiana's press box does not have the same ability to house a hospital bed.

Here's Hugh Freeze coaching from his hospital bed pic.twitter.com/SSURR2KErM — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 31, 2019

Liberty's plan had been rumored early Friday morning and was contingent upon Freeze being medically cleared to travel. In an interview with The Athletic earlier in the week, Freeze said being cleared was dependent upon if he could be comfortable sitting in a chair for hours without setting himself back medically.

Liberty is 0-1 on the season after falling 24-0 to Syracuse in Week 1. The Flames face the Ragin Cajuns on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.