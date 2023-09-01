Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Bowling Green 0-0, Liberty 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Liberty Flames. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Williams Stadium.

Liberty were ranked third in the nation in sacks last season, with 40 over the course of the season. Bowling Green did well in that department too, as they were ranked 18th with 37 in total.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Liberty is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They finished last season with a 6-7 record against the spread.

Liberty ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 5-3 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,867.99. Sadly, Bowling Green will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 4-5 as such last year.

Odds

Liberty is a big 9.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.