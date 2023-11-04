Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 3-6, Liberty 8-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Liberty Flames and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Williams Stadium. Louisiana Tech is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Liberty will bounce in with eight consecutive wins.

Liberty gave up the first points last Tuesday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 42-29 win over Western Kentucky. 42 seems to be a good number for Liberty as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

It was another big night for Kaidon Salter, who rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries, and also threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns on only 15 passes. The team also got some help courtesy of Aaron Bedgood, who gained 111 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisiana Tech last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of New Mexico State by a score of 27-24. The loss hurts even more since Louisiana Tech was up 17-3 with 6:47 left in the second.

The losing side was boosted by Hank Bachmeier, who rushed for 18 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 238 yards and a touchdown while completing 74.1% of his passes.

Liberty's win was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 8-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 41.5 points per game. As for Louisiana Tech, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

As for their game on Saturday, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a big 14-point favorite against Louisiana Tech, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Flames as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 59 points.

Injury Report for Liberty

Brendan Schlittler: out (Lower Body)

Reese Smith: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Jacob Jenkins: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Elijah Smoot: probable (Undisclosed)

Victor Jones Jr.: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Vaughn Blue: out (Upper Body)

Injury Report for Louisiana Tech