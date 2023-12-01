Who's Playing

New Mexico State Aggies @ No. 25 Liberty Flames

Current Records: New Mexico State 10-3, Liberty 12-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Two dominant signal callers in Diego Pavia and Kaidon Salter are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The New Mexico State Aggies and the Liberty Flames will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Williams Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as New Mexico State comes in on eight and Liberty on 12.

New Mexico State has more to be thankful for after their match against Jacksonville State on Saturday. New Mexico State had just enough and edged Jacksonville State out 20-17.

Meanwhile, Liberty has more to be thankful for after their contest against UTEP on Saturday. Liberty enjoyed a cozy 42-28 win over UTEP.

It was another big night for Quinton Cooley, who rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns. Salter was another key contributor, throwing for 22 yards and a touchdown.

New Mexico State's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3. As for Liberty, their win bumped their record up to 12-0.

New Mexico State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last ten times they've played.

Friday's match might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Aggies have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 203.8 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Flames (currently ranked first in rushing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 295.4 per game. It's looking like Friday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Liberty is a big 10.5-point favorite against New Mexico State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Liberty has won 4 out of their last 6 games against New Mexico State.