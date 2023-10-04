Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Sam Houston 0-4, Liberty 4-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Liberty Flames are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 5th at Williams Stadium. Sam Houston is staggering into the match hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Liberty will skip in with back-to-back wins.

Sam Houston fought the good fight in their overtime game against Jacksonville State on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 35-28 to the Gamecocks. The loss hurts even more since Sam Houston was up 21-7 at one point.

Despite the loss, Sam Houston got a solid performance out of Noah Smith, who picked up 97 receiving yards and a touchdown. Trapper Pannell was in the mix as well, providing Sam Houston with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Liberty was fully in charge last Saturday, breezing past FIU 38-6 on the road.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Liberty to victory, but perhaps none more so than Billy Lucas, who rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries. Those 102 rushing yards set a new season-high mark for Lucas. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Quinton Cooley, who rushed for 102 yards on only 12 carries.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: Liberty's victory pushed their record up to 4-0, while their loss dropped theirs down to 4-0.

Sam Houston will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 19-point underdog. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (a stretch that saw them go 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a big 19-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

