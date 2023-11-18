Who's Playing

UMass Minutemen @ No. 25 Liberty Flames

Current Records: UMass 3-7, Liberty 10-0

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Liberty. They will look to defend their home field on Saturday against the UMass Minutemen at 1:00 p.m. ET at Williams Stadium. Liberty is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Liberty can now show off four landslide victories after their most recent contest on Saturday. They put a hurting on Old Dominion at home to the tune of 38-10.

Kaidon Salter continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, throwing for 225 yards and three touchdowns, while also punching in two touchdowns on the ground. Salter has been hot recently, having posted three or more passing touchdowns the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ Daniels, who picked up 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

UMass fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against Merrimack by a score of 31-21 two weeks ago.

Greg Desrosiers Jr. had an outrageously good game as he rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on only ten carries. Desrosiers Jr. was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 57 yards. Kay'Ron Adams and his 88 yards on the ground were also a key factor in UMass' win.

Liberty pushed their record up to 10-0 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for UMass, their win bumped their record up to 3-7.

As mentioned, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 27.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-2 against the spread).

Liberty strolled past UMass in their previous matchup back in October of 2022 by a score of 42-24. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was UMass' Desrosiers Jr., who rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Liberty still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Liberty is a big 27.5-point favorite against UMass, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 63.5 points.

Series History

Liberty has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UMass.