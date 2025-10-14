Teams looking to build off of wins clash when the New Mexico State Aggies battle the Liberty Flames in a Conference USA matchup on Tuesday night. New Mexico State downed Sam Houston State 37-10 on Oct. 2, while Liberty topped UTEP 19-8 on Oct. 8. The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 C-USA), who have a minus-3 point differential, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Flames (2-4, 1-1 C-USA), who have a minus-20 point differential, are 1-1 on their home field this year.

Kickoff from Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., is at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Liberty leads the all-time series 6-2, including a 30-24 win last season. The Flames are 10-point favorites in the latest New Mexico State vs. Liberty odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Liberty vs. New Mexico State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on New Mexico State vs. Liberty. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for New Mexico State vs. Liberty:

New Mexico State vs. Liberty spread Liberty -10 at DraftKings Sportsbook New Mexico State vs. Liberty over/under 46.5 points New Mexico State vs. Liberty money line Liberty -377, New Mexico State +295 New Mexico State vs. Liberty picks See picks at SportsLine New Mexico State vs. Liberty streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Liberty can cover

Junior quarterback Ethan Vasko, who is in his first year with the program after two years at Coastal Carolina and one at Kansas, is a dual threat on offense. In five games this season, he has completed 74 of 129 passes (57.4%) for 1,006 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed 65 times for 173 yards and three scores. In last Wednesday's win at UTEP, he completed 19 of 33 passes for 243 yards, while carrying 14 times for 31 yards and one touchdown.

Running back Evan Dickens also helps lead the offense. In five games, the sophomore has carried 65 times for 344 yards (5.3 average) and two touchdowns, while catching three passes for 42 yards and one touchdown. In a 34-24 loss at Jacksonville State on Sept. 5, he rushed 13 times for 114 yards (8.8 average) and one touchdown. He carried 15 times for 96 yards (6.4 average) and one score in a 23-13 loss at Bowling Green on Sept. 13.

Why New Mexico State can cover

Senior quarterback Logan Fife powers the Aggies offense. Fife is in his first season at New Mexico State after one year at Montana and three at Fresno State. In five games, he has completed 98 of 172 passes (57%) for 1,272 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions. In the win over Sam Houston State, he completed 19 of 26 passes (73.1%) for 255 yards and one touchdown.

Junior wide receiver Donovan Faupel is his top target. In four games this year, he has 23 receptions for 312 yards (13.6 average) and one touchdown. In a 19-3 win over Bryant on Aug. 30, he caught five passes for 99 yards (19.8 average), including a long of 55. He caught eight passes for 78 yards (9.8 average) and one touchdown in a 21-14 win over Tulsa on Sept. 6.

How to make New Mexico State vs. Liberty picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 58 combined points.

So who wins Liberty vs. New Mexico State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?