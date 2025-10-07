The Liberty Flames (1-4) head over to play the UTEP Miners (1-4) in a Conference USA showdown on Wednesday on CBS Sports Network. Liberty is on a four-game losing streak, as they lost 21-7 to Old Dominion in Week 6. Likewise, the Miners have lost three of the last four outings. On Sept. 27, Louisiana Tech defeated UTEP 30-11. Liberty leads the all-time series 2-0, with a 28-10 win last season.

Kickoff from the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, is at 8 p.m. ET. The Flames are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Liberty vs. UTEP odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5 via SportsLine consensus.

Liberty vs. UTEP spread Flames -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Liberty vs. UTEP over/under 48.5 points Liberty vs. UTEP money line Flames -117, Miners -102 Liberty vs. UTEP streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Liberty can cover

Sophomore running back Evan Dickens is the workhorse in the backfield, logging 344 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and 5.3 yards per carry. The Georgia native has gone over 65 rushing yards in three games this season. On Sept. 13 against Bowling Green, he had 96 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Freshman running back Caden Williams has compiled 203 rushing yards and 4.8 yards per carry. Junior receiver Donte Lee Jr. is a big-play threat, leading the team in receiving yards (261) with three touchdowns and 26.3 yards per reception.

Why UTEP can cover

Sophomore quarterback Malachi Nelson is a gunslinger who has 1,142 passing yards with eight passing touchdowns. The California native has two games with 275-plus passing yards and multiple passing touchdowns in 2025. On Sept. 20 versus UL Monroe, Nelson had a season-best 404 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

UTEP has two receivers with 200-plus receiving yards. Junior receiver Kenny Odom ranks first on the team in catches (23) and receiving yards (247) with two touchdowns. Meanwhile, senior receiver Trevon Tate has compiled 19 receptions for 220 receiving yards and one score.

