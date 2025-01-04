The 2025 Bahamas Bowl will be the final game outside the College Football Playoff of the season, as the Buffalo Bulls will take on the Liberty Flames. Buffalo went 8-4 during the regular season and was 6-2 in the MAC, while Liberty finished at 8-3 overall and went 5-3 in Conference USA. These programs played each other in the regular season last September, with Liberty scoring a 55-27 victory in Buffalo on the way to a 13-1 season.

This time around, they'll meet at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau and kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. After opening as underdogs, the Bulls are now favored by 4.5 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Liberty odds, while the over/under is 50.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Liberty vs. Buffalo picks or Bahamas Bowl bets, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Buffalo vs. Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl 2025. Here are several college football betting lines for the Liberty vs. Buffalo game:

Buffalo vs. Liberty spread: Buffalo -4.5

Buffalo vs. Liberty over/under: 50.5 points

Buffalo vs. Liberty money line: Buffalo -203, Liberty +168

Why Buffalo can cover

After serving as an associate head coach at Maryland, Rice, Memphis and South Carolina over the last decade, Pete Lembo finally got another crack at a head coaching role in Buffalo. The former Ball State, Elon and Lehigh head coach had a 112-65 record prior to joining the Bulls and has already engineered a five-win improvement after Buffalo went 3-9 last season.

The Bulls have ducked any major losses in the transfer portal thus far and should have most hands on deck for the Bahamas Bowl. CJ Ogbonna threw for 2,244 yards and 19 touchdowns with only five interceptions while also rushing for 311 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Buffalo will also have leading rusher Al-Jay Henderson (959 rushing yards) and leading receiver Victor Snow (51-610-6) at its disposal.

Why Liberty can cover

Meanwhile, the Flames are dealing with some heavy losses in the transfer portal and to opt-outs. Starting quarterback Kaidon Salter left for Colorado and three starting offensive linemen are also gone along with 1,000-yard rusher Quinton Cooley.

Jamey Chadwell will turn to Ryan Burger as his new starting quarterback and this will be an opportunity to audition for the job on a more permanent basis with Liberty expected to be in the hunt for QB help in the portal. The Flames will also have Billy Lucas in action, the program's second-leading rusher. Lucas has rushed for 1,260 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

