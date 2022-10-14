Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Liberty
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 2-4; Liberty 5-1
What to Know
The Liberty Flames will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Liberty and Gardner-Webb will really light up the scoreboard.
Last week, the Flames turned the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 454 yards to 233. Liberty strolled past UMass with points to spare, taking the contest 42-24. Liberty QB Johnathan Bennett did work as he passed for two TDs and 183 yards on 18 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb got themselves on the board against the Robert Morris Colonials last week, but Robert Morris never followed suit. The Runnin' Bulldogs put a hurting on the Colonials on the road to the tune of 48 to nothing. It took four tries, but Gardner-Webb can finally say that they have a win on the road.
Their wins bumped the Flames to 5-1 and Gardner-Webb to 2-4. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Liberty have won two out of their last three games against Gardner-Webb.
- Oct 28, 2017 - Liberty 33 vs. Gardner-Webb 17
- Oct 29, 2016 - Liberty 23 vs. Gardner-Webb 20
- Oct 10, 2015 - Gardner-Webb 34 vs. Liberty 20