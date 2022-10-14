Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Liberty

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 2-4; Liberty 5-1

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Liberty and Gardner-Webb will really light up the scoreboard.

Last week, the Flames turned the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 454 yards to 233. Liberty strolled past UMass with points to spare, taking the contest 42-24. Liberty QB Johnathan Bennett did work as he passed for two TDs and 183 yards on 18 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb got themselves on the board against the Robert Morris Colonials last week, but Robert Morris never followed suit. The Runnin' Bulldogs put a hurting on the Colonials on the road to the tune of 48 to nothing. It took four tries, but Gardner-Webb can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Their wins bumped the Flames to 5-1 and Gardner-Webb to 2-4. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty have won two out of their last three games against Gardner-Webb.