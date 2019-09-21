Liberty vs. Hampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Liberty vs. Hampton football game
Who's Playing
Liberty (home) vs. Hampton (away)
Current Records: Liberty 1-2-0; Hampton 2-1-0
What to Know
Liberty will take on Hampton at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Liberty will be home again for the second contest in a row.
After having lost a blowout in their matchup two weeks ago against Louisiana, the Flames were happy to find some success last week. Liberty strolled past Buffalo with points to spare, taking the game 35-17. Antonio Gandy-Golden and Stephen Calvert were among the main playmakers for the Flames as the former caught eight passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns and the latter passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Calvert didn't help his team much against Louisiana two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Hampton won the last time they met up with Howard, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Hampton made easy work of Howard and carried off a 41-20 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Pirates had established a 34-13 advantage.
Their wins bumped the Flames to 1-2 and the Pirates to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Flames and the Pirates clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
