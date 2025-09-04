The 2025 college football season continues this weekend with three live games on CBS Sports Network for Week 2, featuring conference clashes and an intriguing non-league matchup out west. The action kicks off with a Conference USA clash as Liberty travels to Jacksonville State -- a meeting of the league's two most recent champions.

The showdown begins in the early slate Saturday as the Gamecocks look to notch their first win of 2025 while also trying to make it back-to-back victories against the Flames.

Action continues in the afternoon as Navy hosts UAB in Annapolis, pitting the Midshipmen's option attack led by senior quarterback Blake Horvath against a Blazers squad looking to pull off the upset and start 2-0 for the first time since the 2019 season.

The nightcap features UCLA hitting the road for a non-conference test at UNLV against first-year coach Dan Mullen's Rebels, who are already off to a 2-0 start this season.

CBS Sports Network will have coverage of every game, with viewing info, betting lines and storylines to follow once Week 2 begins.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Liberty at Jacksonville State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: AmFirst Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Liberty -6.5 | Will the Flames cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 2 projections here

Reigning Conference USA champion Jacksonville State nearly pulled off a season-opening upset at UCF before giving up a touchdown in the closing minutes. A bounce back against Liberty on Saturday would provide an early statement win for first-year coach Charles Kelly, but the Gamecocks enter as home underdogs at AmFirst Stadium. The Flames extend their season-opening win streak to six after taking care of FCS Maine last weekend, and they look to carry that momentum into their first conference test of the year.

UAB at Navy

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy - Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Navy -21.5 | Will the Midshipmen cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 2 projections here

Can Navy make it three consecutive wins against UAB? Led by star quarterback Blake Horvath, the Midshipmen should be well-rested after sitting most of their starters in the second half of last week's season-opener win against FCS VMI. On the other side, Blazers quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, looks poised to build on a strong start after completing 18 of 23 attempts for 247 yards and two touchdowns in a win against FCS Alabama State.

UCLA at UNLV

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: UCLA -2.5 | Will the Bruins cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 2 projections here

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava makes his second start for the Bruins on Saturday as they travel to UNLV. The five-star transfer struggled in his debut, completing 11 of 22 passes for 136 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 43-10 loss to Utah. The Rebels have already recorded five interceptions through two games while tightening up defensively after giving up 31 points to FCS Idaho State in Week 0. UCLA looks to extend its perfect mark in the series, having won the first two matchups.