The Conference USA lead hangs in the balance when the Liberty Flames battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a mid-season showdown on Tuesday night. The Flames (5-0, 3-0 C-USA) and Gamecocks (5-1, 3-0 C-USA) have been on a roll of late. Liberty has opened the season 2-0 on the road and is coming off a 21-16 home win over Sam Houston last Thursday. Jacksonville State is on a three-game winning streak after posting a 45-30 win at Middle Tennessee State last Wednesday.

Kickoff from Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Jacksonville State leads the all-time series 4-0, including a 2-0 edge in games played in Jacksonville. The Flames are 6-point favorites in the latest Liberty vs. Jacksonville State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 56. Before making any Jacksonville State vs. Liberty picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Liberty vs. Jacksonville State. Here are several college football odds and trends for Jacksonville State vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State spread: Liberty -6

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State over/under: 56 points

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State money line: Liberty -236, Jacksonville State +190

LIB: The Flames have a plus-seven turnover ratio, including 11 interceptions

JSU: The Gamecocks have 10 interceptions so far, tied for second-most among all FBS teams

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Junior Logan Smothers and redshirt senior Zion Webb are sharing the quarterback duties this season for the Gamecocks. Smothers has completed 50 of 84 passes (59.5%) for 523 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He has also carried 57 times for 240 yards (4.2 average) and five TDs. Webb has thrown for 403 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while rushing for 186 yards and one score.

Leading the run game is red-shirt senior running back Malik Jackson, who is in his first season with the Gamecocks after four years at Louisiana-Monroe. He has carried 98 times for 559 yards (5.7 average) and four touchdowns. He has three 100-plus-yard games, including a 13-carry, 129-yard and one touchdown effort in a 35-28 overtime win at Sam Houston on Sept. 28. For his career, he has rushed 320 times for 1,522 yards (4.8 average) and 13 touchdowns.

Why Liberty can cover

Sophomore quarterback Kaidon Salter, a two-time CUSA Offensive Player of the Week, has accounted for multiple touchdowns in every game this season. He has totaled 12 passing TDs and a team-high six rushing scores through five games. His best game came in Week 3 when he completed 16 of 26 passes (61.5%) for 344 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-27 win at Buffalo. Last week, he threw for 257 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 38 yards and a score.

Junior running back Quinton Cooley has rushed for more than 100 yards in three games this season, including a 17-carry, 106-yard and one-touchdown performance against Sam Houston last week. After spending his first three seasons at Wake Forest, Cooley has already registered his best career season. In five games, he has 70 carries for 429 yards (6.1 average) and one touchdown. For his career, he has rushed 166 times for 831 yards (5.0 average) and five touchdowns.

How to make Liberty vs. Jacksonville State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 53 points.

So who wins Jacksonville State vs. Liberty, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.