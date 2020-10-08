Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Liberty

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 0-4; Liberty 3-0

What to Know

After a three-game homestead, the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will be on the road. They will take on the Liberty Flames at noon ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Louisiana-Monroe, yet to win a contest, are hoping to taste some of the success that has characterized Liberty's (so far) undefeated season.

The Warhawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 35-30 to the Georgia Southern Eagles. The losing side was boosted by QB Colby Suits, who passed for two TDs and 334 yards on 54 attempts in addition to picking up 51 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Liberty made easy work of the North Alabama Lions last week and carried off a 28-7 win. That 21-point margin sets a new team best for Liberty on the season. They can attribute much of their success to RB Joshua Mack, who picked up 130 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

Liberty's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed the Lions' offensive line to sack the quarterback six times. It was a group effort with five picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

The Warhawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

Louisiana-Monroe is now 0-4 while the Flames sit at 3-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Louisiana-Monroe comes into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest passing yards allowed per game per game in the nation at 154. As for Liberty, they enter the game with 11 sacks, good for eighth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.