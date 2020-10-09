The Liberty Flames will take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at noon ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Liberty is 3-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Louisiana-Monroe is 0-4 overall and 0-1 on the road. This is the first head-to-head meeting between the two programs and both squads have struggled against the spread this season, with ULM at 1-3 and Liberty at 1-2.

However, the Warhawks did cover as 20-point underdogs in a 35-30 loss to Georgia Southern last week and Liberty got a comfortable 28-7 win over North Alabama. The Flames are favored by 19-points in the latest Liberty vs. Louisiana-Monroe odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 61.

Liberty vs. Louisiana-Monroe spread: Liberty -19

Liberty vs. Louisiana-Monroe over-under: 61 points

Liberty vs. Louisiana-Monroe money line: Liberty -1000, Louisiana-Monroe +650

What you need to know about Liberty

The Flames made easy work of the North Alabama Lions on Saturday and carried off a 28-7 win. That 21-point margin sets a new team best for Liberty on the season. Among those leading the charge for the Flames was RB Joshua Mack, who picked up 130 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

Mack has now rushed for 467 yards and a touchdown in three games and he should see a heavy workload on Saturday against a struggling Louisiana-Monroe run defense. The Warhawks have given up 1,128 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground through their first four games.

What you need to know about Louisiana-Monroe

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 35-30 to the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday. Despite the loss, Louisiana-Monroe got a solid performance out of QB Colby Suits, who passed for two touchdowns and 334 yards on 54 attempts, in addition to picking up 51 yards on the ground.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Flames rank seventh in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 11 on the season. As for the Warhawks, they enter the contest with only 154 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation.

