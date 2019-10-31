Liberty vs. Massachusetts odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Liberty and Massachusetts. Here are the results:
The Massachusetts Minutemen take on Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames at noon ET on Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Massachusetts is 1-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while Liberty is 5-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. Liberty is only so-so against the spread (3-4-1), while Massachusetts has really struggled (1-7). The Flames are favored by 23 points in the latest Massachusetts vs. Liberty odds, while the over-under is set at a sky-high total of 70. Before entering any Liberty vs. Massachusetts picks of your own, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Massachusetts vs. Liberty 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Minutemen went down in a 56-35 defeat at the hands of Connecticut last week. Massachusetts' loss came about despite a quality game from running back Bilal Ally, who rushed for 159 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. This was the first time Ally has racked up over 100 rushing yards all year.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Liberty couldn't quite keep up with Rutgers in its last matchup as the Flames fell 44-34 against the Big Ten foe. A silver lining for the Flames was the play of RB Joshua Mack, who rushed for 109 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Quarterback Stephen Calvert struggled a bit in that matchup, but has been one of the more effective passers overall in the nation this season with 2,164 yards, 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
A pair of defensive stats to consider in this matchup: The Minutemen are worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 51 on the season. The Flames have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 18th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 207.4 on average.
So who wins UMass vs. Liberty? And which side of the spread is hitting nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
