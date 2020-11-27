A battle between FBS Independents is on tap between the Liberty Flames and the Massachusetts Minutemen at noon ET on Friday at Williams Stadium. Liberty is 8-1 overall and 5-0 at home, while UMass is 0-3 overall with all three losses coming on the road. It's the third season in a row that these programs have gone head-to-head.

Liberty covered comfortably as 23.5-point favorites a season ago in a 63-21 win, but UMass earned an outright upset as a 1.5-point underdog the season prior with a 62-59 win. This time around, the Flames are favored by 37.5 points in the latest Liberty vs. Massachusetts odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 56.5. Before entering any Massachusetts vs. Liberty picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Liberty vs. UMass. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for UMass vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. Massachusetts spread: Liberty -37.5

Liberty vs. Massachusetts over-under: 56.5 points

Liberty vs. Massachusetts money line: Liberty -25000, Massachusetts +3000

What you need to know about Liberty

On Saturday, the Flames and the NC State Wolfpack were almost perfectly matched up, but Liberty suffered an agonizing 15-14 defeat. No one had a standout game offensively for Liberty, but the Flames got scores from WR Noah Frith and TE Jerome Jackson. The loss dropped Liberty out of the AP Top 25 but with two games left on the schedule, including a matchup matchup with No. 16 Coastal Carolina, there's still a lot to play for.

Liberty can get to 10 wins for the first time in program history with two wins and could also get back into the rankings if it wins out, but that has to start with a dominant performance against UMass. The Flames racked up 730 yards of total offense in their win over the Minutemen a season ago and Malik Willis will look to put together a similarly dominant performance in 2020.

What you need to know about Massachusetts

Meanwhile, UMass suffered a tough 24-2 defeat to the Florida Atlantic Owls on Friday. QB Will Koch had a tough game, throwing one interception with only 3.05 yards per passing attempt. The Minutemen have scored just 12 points so far in 2020 but defensive lineman Avien Peah has been disruptive on the other side of the ball. He has six tackles for loss already in three games.

