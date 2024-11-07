CBS Sports Network's continued coverage of the 2024 college football season features a Saturday triple-header during the Week 11 slate. The action kicks off Saturday afternoon when Liberty travels to Middle Tennessee in an intriguing Conference USA clash.

The Flames, once seen as the runaway favorites to win C-USA, are trying to keep their heads above water after a recent losing skid that's seen them plummet down the standings. That includes losses to Kennesaw State -- which is in its first season at the FBS level after transitioning from the FCS ranks -- and Jacksonville State -- which made the same jump last year.

Speaking of Jacksonville State, the Gamecocks used their win against Liberty to advance to 4-0 in league play. They're currently tied with Western Kentucky atop the C-USA standings and have another chance to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field Saturday against Louisiana Tech.

Moving on from Conference USA, Saturday's nightcap brings Mountain West Conference action between UNLV and Hawaii. This will be UNLV's first time back on the field since its Week 9 loss to Boise State.

CBS Sports Network will be with you every step of the way once the Week 11 games begin. In the meantime, get caught up on viewing information, storylines, betting odds and more for each matchup.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Liberty at Middle Tennessee

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9 | Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Liberty -10.5 | Will the Flames cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 11 projections here

The betting line may be skewed far towards Liberty, but the Flames have struggled late. They've fallen from preseason College Football Playoff contenders to a distant fourth place in the race for the Conference USA Championship Game. Liberty is behind Western Kentucky, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston amid a tremendously disappointing 2024 slate. The aforementioned loss to Kennesaw State was a particular low point, as it handed the Owls their first-ever win as an FBS program. Even Middle Tennessee was able to dispatch Kennesaw State. Though the Blue Raiders still face an uphill climb towards bowl eligibility, at least they're trending in a mostly positive direction as of late. They've won two out of their last three games to build some momentum.

Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9 | Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Jacksonville State -10 | Will the Gamecocks cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 11 projections here

Jacksonville State is on a heater recently thanks in large part to some excellent offensive play. The Gamecocks currently lead Conference USA in both total offense (464.9 yards per game) and scoring offense with 38.6 points per game -- eight points better than the second-place team. They've done it thanks in large part to a rushing attack that's averaging just under 270 yards per game. Quarterback Tyler Huff and running back Tre Stewart are a potent combo, combining for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns. Jacksonville State's defense hasn't been quite as elite. That's the only good news for a Louisiana Tech team that has struggled to put points on the board this year. The Bulldogs have scored a combined 17 points in their last two games.

UNLV at Hawaii

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: UNLV -13.5 | Will the Rebels cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 11 projections here

UNLV may have seen its College Football Playoff hopes officially smothered in a recent loss to Boise State, but the Rebels are still in play for the Mountain West Conference Championship Game. An ascendant Colorado State complicates matters a little bit -- especially since the Rebels and Rams don't play this season -- and UNLV certainly cannot overlook a road game at Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors are riding a two-game winning streak, including an impressive triumph over rival Fresno State in Week 10.