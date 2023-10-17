The Liberty Flames will look to continue their dominance when they take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in Conference USA college football action on Tuesday. The Flames (6-0, 4-0 C-USA) are one of three remaining undefeated Group of 5 teams in the country, joining Air Force and James Madison. The Blue Raiders (2-5, 1-2 C-USA), who have lost three of four, are 0-3 on the road in 2023.

The game from Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., will begin at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Liberty is averaging 35.3 points per game this season, while MTSU is averaging 22.1. The Flames are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Middle Tennessee State vs. Liberty odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56. Before making any Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Liberty vs. MTSU and identified its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for MTSU vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee spread: Liberty -14.5

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee over/under: 56 points

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee: Liberty -671, MTSU +475

MTSU: The Blue Raiders have hit the team total under in three of their last four games

LIB: The Flames have hit the team total under in five of their last seven games

Why Liberty can cover

Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter, a two-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Week, has accounted for multiple touchdowns in every game this season. He has totaled 20 TDs (14 passing, six rushing), putting Salter halfway to Malik Willis' program record of 40 total touchdowns set in 2021. Salter is 8-2 as a starting quarterback for the Flames, including 6-0 this season. His first career start resulted in a 21-14 home win over UAB on Sept. 10, 2022. Salter has started seven consecutive games, beginning with the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl versus Toledo.

Junior wide receiver CJ Daniels leads Liberty in receptions with 18 for 438 yards (24.3 average) and three touchdowns. He had a season-long 75-yard reception in a 55-27 win at Buffalo on Sept. 16. Daniels caught five passes for 157 yards (31.4 average) and a touchdown in a 21-16 win over Sam Houston on Oct. 5. He has three 100-yard receiving games in 2023, and has 14 career receiving touchdowns, the third-most by a Liberty player at the FBS level.

Why Middle Tennessee can cover

Sophomore quarterback Nicholas Vattiato leads the Blue Raiders, completing 177 of 258 passes (68.6%) for 1,824 yards and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions. His completion percentage leads Conference USA. He went 23 for 29 for 248 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over Louisiana Tech. A week earlier, he threw for 408 yards and a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions in a 45-30 loss to Jacksonville State.

Sophomore running back Jaiden Credle heads up the ground attack, carrying 59 times for 316 yards and two touchdowns, including a long run of 71 yards. In the Blue Raiders' 35-14 win over Murray State on Sept. 16, he carried 11 times for 132 yards (12.0 average) and one touchdown. Credle has 14 receptions for 103 yards (7.4 average) and one touchdown. He transferred to Middle Tennessee State after playing seven games his freshman season at Northern Illinois in 2022.

How to make MTSU vs. Liberty picks

