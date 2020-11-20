The NC State Wolfpack will take on the No. 21 Liberty Flames at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack are 5-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Liberty is 8-0 overall and 3-0 on the road. The Wolfpack are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. The Flames, meanwhile, are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games.

Liberty enters Saturday's showdown averaging 40.5 points per game this season, while NC State is averaging 33.5. The Wolfpack are favored by 4.5-points in the latest NC State vs. Liberty odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 65.

Liberty vs. NC State spread: Wolfpack -4.5

Liberty vs. NC State over-under: 65 points

Liberty vs. NC State money line: Wolfpack -200, Flames +170

What you need to know about Liberty



The Flames are all about Auburn transfer quarterback Malik Willis, who has thrown 1,645 yards and 15 touchdowns with just one interception. He also has a team-high 700 rushing yards and nine of the team's 20 rushing touchdowns.

Liberty's offense piles up 490.9 yards and scores 40.5 points per game as an FBS independent. At 8-0, this is the Flames' best start in program history -- and Liberty has won 10 games in a row dating back to 2019.

What you need to know about NC State

The Wolfpack snapped a two-game losing streak with last week's 38-22 victory against visiting Florida State. Bailey Hockman, who was in his second game as the starter since returning to that role, passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Wide receiver Emeka Emezie is ninth in the ACC with 515 receiving yards on 31 receptions with four touchdowns. Fellow WR Thayer Thomas caught a career-high 11 catches and 135 yards with two touchdowns against the Seminoles.

NC State will also be confident it can secure a victory on its home turf on Saturday. That's because the Wolfpack are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games. However, the Wolfpack are just 1-6 in their last seven games in November.

