Liberty vs. New Mexico State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Liberty (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)

Current Records: Liberty 6-5; New Mexico State 2-9

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Mexico State and the Liberty Flames will face off in an FBS Independents battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Allowing an average of 40.27 points per game, New Mexico State has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

The Aggies were able to grind out a solid victory over the UTEP Miners last week, winning 44-35. RB Jason Huntley went supernova for the Aggies as he rushed for 191 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Huntley's 53-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter. Huntley's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Liberty found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 55-27 punch to the gut against the Virginia Cavaliers. RB Frankie Hickson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 88 yards and one TD on 15 carries.

New Mexico State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

New Mexico State's win lifted them to 2-9 while Liberty's loss dropped them down to 6-5. We'll see if New Mexico State can repeat their recent success or if Liberty bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Liberty have won two out of their last three games against New Mexico State.