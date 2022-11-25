Who's Playing

New Mexico State @ Liberty

Current Records: New Mexico State 4-6; Liberty 8-3

What to Know

The Liberty Flames are 3-1 against the New Mexico State Aggies since October of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Flames and New Mexico State will face off in an FBS Independents battle at noon ET at Williams Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Liberty entered their contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It could have gone either way late during winning time for Liberty or Virginia Tech, but it was Virginia Tech snatching the 23-22 win. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Liberty was far and away the favorite. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Johnathan Bennett.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Aggies last week, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 45-14 to the Missouri Tigers. New Mexico State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing. QB Diego Pavia wasn't much of a difference maker for New Mexico State; Pavia threw one interception with only 76 yards passing.

This next matchup looks promising for Liberty, who are favored by a full 24 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Liberty at 8-3 and the Aggies at 4-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Flames rank first in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 40 on the season. As for New Mexico State, they enter the contest with only 183.7 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a big 24-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty have won three out of their last four games against New Mexico State.