The Liberty Flames and New Mexico State Aggies meet with sky-high stakes on Friday night. Both programs entered Conference USA in 2023, and the Flames will take on the Aggies with a conference title on the line. Williams Stadium hosts the 2023 Conference USA Championship Game in Lynchburg, Virginia. New Mexico State is 10-3 overall and 7-1 in conference play, dropping its only game to Liberty. The Flames are 12-0 overall and riding a school-record winning streak.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Flames as 11.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 56.5 in the latest New Mexico State vs. Liberty odds.

New Mexico State vs. Liberty spread: Liberty -11.5

New Mexico State vs. Liberty over/under: 56.5 points

New Mexico State vs. Liberty money line: Liberty -451, NMSU +342

NMSU: The Aggies are 10-2-1 against the spread this season

LIB: The Flames are 8-4 against the spread this season

Why New Mexico State can cover

While New Mexico State led Conference USA in scoring defense during the regular season, the Aggies are led by a tremendous offense. New Mexico State averaged 422.1 total yards per game and 6.9 yards per play this season, and the Aggies were in the top five of the country with 5.8 yards per rush attempt. New Mexico State was one of only 10 teams in the nation with more than 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards per game, and the Aggies were excellent on third down (43.5%) and fourth down (10 of 13) this season.

Quarterback Diego Pavia is the centerpiece of an attack that garnered a whopping 70 plays of at least 20 yards this season. Pavia led Conference USA with 3,533 yards of total offense this season, and he accounted for 28 total touchdowns. Pavia is in the top five among FBS quarterbacks with 806 rushing yards, and he is averaging 5.3 yards per carry with eight games of at least 60 rushing yards. See which team to pick here.

Why Liberty can cover

Liberty won the regular season matchup between these programs in decisive fashion. The Flames won by 16 points, racking up 526 total yards and generated 20 plays of at least 10 yards in the game. Liberty also converted 64% of third downs in that matchup, and the Flames led Conference USA with a 49% third down efficiency mark this season. The Flames have a strong defense that led the conference in total yards allowed, but Liberty is truly led by its offense. Liberty was No. 6 in FBS with 40.1 points per game and led the entire country with 295.4 rushing yards per contest.

The Flames also led FBS with 30 rushes of at least 20 yards, and the team averaged 5.9 yards per carry. That boosted the Flames to 7.0 yards per play this season, and Liberty was in the top five of the country in total offense with almost 500 yards per game. Quarterback Kaidon Salter is one of the best players in the country, accounting for 40 total touchdowns and ranking in the top five of the nation's quarterbacks with 899 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He also has 29 passing touchdowns and only five interceptions, landing in the top five nationally in averaging 10.1 yards per pass attempt. See which team to pick here.

