Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Liberty

What to Know

The Liberty Flames have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the North Alabama Lions at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Williams Stadium. Liberty was 8-5 last year and is coming off of a 36-34 victory against the FIU Panthers last week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.