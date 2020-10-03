Who's Playing
North Alabama @ Liberty
What to Know
The Liberty Flames have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the North Alabama Lions at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Williams Stadium. Liberty was 8-5 last year and is coming off of a 36-34 victory against the FIU Panthers last week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.