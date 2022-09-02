The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will take on the Liberty Flames at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Liberty, an FBS independent, went 8-5 last year under coach Hugh Freeze and won its bowl game. Southern Miss competed in Conference USA last season and went 3-9. The Golden Eagles are now in their first year in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Flames are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Southern Miss vs. Liberty odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49.5.

Southern Miss vs. Liberty spread: Southern Miss +3.5

Southern Miss vs. Liberty over-under: 49.5 points

Southern Miss vs. Liberty money line: LIB -170, USM +143

Why Southern Miss can cover

Southern Miss started 1-9 last season, with its lone victory coming against an FCS school. But the program finished with back-to-back wins against Louisiana Tech and FIU to end the year on a high note and matched the previous season's win total of three. After competing in Conference USA since 1996, Southern Miss is making its Sun Belt debut this year along with Marshall and James Madison.

Southern Miss' top returning player is RB Frank Gore Jr., who led the team with 801 rushing yards last season. Gore also operated as the team's Wildcat quarterback and threw four touchdown passes along with 189 yards. The son of the longtime NFL running back was named to the Doak Walker preseason watch list, which is awarded to the best running back in the nation.

Why Liberty can cover

While Liberty was not exactly top dog last year, it did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. The school just joined FBS in 2018 and has gone .500 or better in all four seasons. The team is led by Freeze, who previously coached at Ole Miss and won the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2015 season.

Freeze won't have the luxury of Malik Willis at quarterback this season, but he did get incoming transfer Charlie Brewer who previously played for both Baylor and Utah. Brewer is a sixth-year senior with over 10,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards. The top returning players for Liberty are running backs Shedro Louis and TJ Green, each of whom rushed for over 400 yards and four TDs last season.

