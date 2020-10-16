The Syracuse Orange will take on the Liberty Flames at noon ET on Saturday at the Carrier Dome. The Orange are 1-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while Liberty is 4-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The two programs met for the first time last season with Syracuse pitching a shutout in a 24-0 win to cover as 19.5-point favorites, but Syracuse is struggling enormously on offense this season as it averages just 4.1 yards per play.

Meanwhile, Liberty has covered in six of its last nine games and enters Saturday with plenty of momentum coming off an easy cover as 17-point favorites against Louisiana-Monroe last week. The Flames are favored by three-points in the latest Liberty vs. Syracuse odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 53.5.

Liberty vs. Syracuse spread: Liberty -3

Liberty vs. Syracuse over-under: 53.5 points

Liberty vs. Syracuse money line: Syracuse +140, Liberty -160

What you need to know about Liberty

The Flames put the hurt on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks with an impressive 40-7 victory last week. That 33-point margin sets a new team best for the Flames on the season. Liberty QB Malik Willis posed a serious threat as both a runner and passer as he accumulated 177 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 87 yards.

Willis has now accounted for 935 yards of total offense and six touchdowns (two passing and four rushing) this season and he and Joshua Mack spearhead a rushing attack that averages 250.8 yards per game in 2020. Look for the Flames to try to establish the run early against a Syracuse run defense that gives up 231.3 yards per contest.

What you need to know about Syracuse

Meanwhile, Syracuse came up short against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, falling 38-24. WR Taj Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught six passes for one TD and 138 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Harris has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Harris now has 17 catches for 338 yards and three touchdowns this season and his playmaking ability will be key for a Syracuse offense that has been woeful in 2020.

