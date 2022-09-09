The Liberty Flames (1-0) will take on the UAB Blazers (1-0) at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. Liberty went 8-5 last season, while UAB had a 9-4 record in 2021, and both squads ended their seasons with bowl game wins. These teams also met last year with Liberty prevailing 36-12 with Malik Willis at quarterback.

Here are several college football odds for UAB vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. UAB spread: Liberty +6.5

Liberty vs. UAB over-under: 50 points

What you need to know about Liberty

It may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but the Flames ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday with a 29-27 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. WR Demario Douglas and QB Kaidon Salter were among the main playmakers for Liberty as the former caught five passes for two TDs and 93 yards, and the latter passed for two TDs and 148 yards in addition to picking up 67 yards on the ground.

Salter was just part of Liberty's ground attack as the team rushed for 244 yards versus Southern Miss. Four different players had at least 46 rushing yards, while backup QB Johnathan Bennett punched in the team's lone rushing touchdown. Hawaii transfer Dae Dae Hunter picked up 62 yards on the ground at a healthy 5.6 yards per attempt after he led the Mountain West with 6.4 yards per carry in 2021.

What you need to know about UAB

Meanwhile, UAB got themselves on the board against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Thursday, but Alabama A&M never followed suit. The Blazers took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 59-0 victory over the Bulldogs. The contest was pretty much decided by the half when the score had already reached 38-0. UAB can attribute much of its success to RB Jermaine Brown Jr., who rushed for one TD and 114 yards on 10 carries.

UAB also brings a potent ground attack into Saturday's game as the Blazers had 231 rushing yards as a team in Week 1. RB Lee Witherspoon rushed for two scores as part of his 53-yard effort, while QB Dylan Hopkins also found the endzone on the ground. UAB's defense also did its job with three interceptions and three sacks of the Bulldogs.

