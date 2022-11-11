Hugh Freeze and the No. 19 Liberty Flames will try to extend their six-game winning streak when they face Jim Mora and the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday afternoon. Liberty is coming off consecutive upset wins, taking down BYU and Arkansas in its last two games. UConn has won four of its last five games, including a 27-10 win over UMass last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on CBS Sports Network. The Flames are favored by 14 points in the latest Connecticut vs. Liberty odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 45.

Liberty vs. UConn spread: Liberty -14

Liberty vs. UConn over/under: 45 points

Liberty vs. UConn money line: Connecticut +430, Liberty -600

Why Connecticut can cover

Connecticut is quietly having one of its best seasons in recent years, winning four of its last five games to get within one win of bowl eligibility. The Huskies have been large underdogs in two of those wins, including a 19-14 victory over Fresno State as 23-point underdogs. They were 8-point underdogs in their 13-3 win over Boston College two weeks ago and then covered the spread as 15-point favorites in a 27-10 win over UMass last week.

Sophomore running back Devontae Houston has rushed for 434 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. The Huskies have covered the spread in six straight games, making them one of the most undervalued teams in the country. Liberty has made headlines in consecutive games, so it is unlikely that the Flames are undervalued heading into this matchup.

Why Liberty can cover

Liberty continues to be a fascinating team in college football, making a push towards the top 15 in the polls. The Flames have only lost one game all year, which came by one point at then-No. 19 Wake Forest in mid-September. They have rattled off six straight wins since then, including back-to-back upsets against BYU and Arkansas.

The Flames were 7-point underdogs in a 41-14 blowout win over the Cougars, and they were 14.5-point underdogs in their 21-19 win over Arkansas last week. Quarterback Johnathan Bennett has thrown for at least 220 yards in three consecutive games, racking up four touchdown passes during that stretch. Sophomore running back Dae Dae Hunter has rushed for 854 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

