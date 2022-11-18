Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Liberty

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-8; Liberty 8-2

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at noon ET on Saturday at Williams Stadium. The Flames are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Liberty as they fell 36-33 to the Connecticut Huskies last week. WR Demario Douglas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 105 yards on two carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Douglas has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech might have drawn first blood against the Duke Blue Devils last week, but it was Duke who got the last laugh. The contest between them was not particularly close, with Virginia Tech falling 24-7. No one had a standout game offensively for Virginia Tech, but they got one touchdown from QB Grant Wells. One of the most thrilling moments was Lofton's 53-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

The Flames are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Liberty at 8-2 and the Hokies at a reciprocal 2-8. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Liberty enters the matchup with 34 sacks, good for fourth best in the nation. As for Virginia Tech, they come into the game boasting the 31st fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at 13.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a big 10-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Liberty and Virginia Tech both have one win in their last two games.