The Liberty Flames will try to bounce back from their second loss of the season when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon. Liberty had won six consecutive games prior to its 36-33 setback at UConn last week. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is amid one of the worst seasons in program history, losing to Duke by 17 points its last time out.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Flames are favored by 10 points in the latest Liberty vs. Virginia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 46.5. Before entering any Virginia Tech vs. Liberty picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Liberty vs. Virginia Tech. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Liberty vs. Virginia Tech:

Liberty vs. Virginia Tech spread: Liberty -10

Liberty vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 46.5 points

Liberty vs. Virginia Tech money line: Liberty -400, Virginia Tech +310

Liberty vs. Virginia Tech picks: See picks here

Why Liberty can cover

Virginia Tech is suffering through one of its worst seasons in school history, as it has lost seven straight games for the first time since 1951. The Hokies have also lost eight games in a season for the first time since 1992, so the downward trajectory of the program cannot be overstated. Liberty, meanwhile, is going to be motivated to bounce back from a 36-33 loss at UConn last week.

The Flames were ranked inside the top 25 prior to that loss, so they are still amid a very solid campaign. Junior quarterback Johnathan Bennett has thrown for 1,364 yards and 12 touchdowns, while multiple running backs are averaging at least 4.0 yards per carry. Virginia Tech has only covered the spread twice in its last eight games, making the Hokies a team to avoid right now.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Liberty is going to be very disappointed after dropping out of the polls, which could make this a letdown game. The Flames were unable to overcome the loss of running back Dae Dae Hunter, who is out for the season due to a knee injury. He had rushed for nearly 1,000 yards this season, making him the focal point of the offense.

Virginia Tech has some things it can build on under first-year head coach Brent Pry, such as not committing a penalty against Duke. The Hokies are led by quarterback Grant Wells, who has thrown for 2,023 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high six touchdowns. He is facing a Liberty team that has only won twice in its last 13 games against ACC teams.

How to make Liberty vs. Virginia Tech picks

The model has simulated Virginia Tech vs. Liberty 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Liberty vs. Virginia Tech? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Liberty spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.