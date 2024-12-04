UCF has inquired about the availability of USC coach Lincoln Riley during its coaching search to replace Gus Malzahn, according to the Athletic. UCF reached out to Riley's representatives last weekend to ask about his potential interest in the job, but there is no current indication the Trojans coach plans to join the Knights.

"I tell them I'm a USC Trojan," Riley said Wednesday when asked about reports for the UCF job.

The vibes have been off with Riley this year in Los Angeles. An all-star defensive staff headlined by the assistant hires of D'Anton Lynn, Eric Henderson, and Matt Entz improved the unit, but USC's 6-6 season still shows a program moving in the wrong direction from his initial 11-3 opening year. Entz is trending toward being named head coach at Fresno State, and offensive coordinator Josh Henson is in the mix at Tulsa.

Multiple sources in the industry have openly wondered if this was the year that Riley would take an offensive coordinator job in the NFL, and the possibility of Riley not being at USC next year is on the minds of some in the building. The mere linkage of Riley's name with UCF (although there is no report of reciprocal interest) has raised many eyebrows.

Riley would owe USC nothing if he leaves for UCF or another college football program, per the report, but there's another question whether UCF could afford him anyway. According to USA Today, Riley made $10,043,418 during the 2024 season -- the fourth-highest salary behind Georgia's Kirby Smart, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Texas' Steve Sarkisian. Riley signed a 10-year deal worth more than $100 million when he departed Oklahoma for USC in 2021.

Wednesday is the first day of the Early Signing Period. The Trojans landed a big commitment in top-100 Jakheem Stewart, a defensive lineman from Louisiana. The Trojans have the No. 13 recruiting class in the 247Sports rankings.

USC finished the regular season 6-6 in its first season as a member of the Big Ten. Riley has compiled a 25-14 record since arriving to Southern California but has gone 9-9 in conference play the last two seasons in the Pac-12 and Big Ten. USC entered last week as one of six teams to lead every game at one point in the fourth quarter this season, but that streak ended with a 49-35 loss to Notre Dame.

Malzahn resigned last weekend from his job as the coach of UCF to become the new offensive coordinator at Florida State. Malzahn posted a 28-24 record in four seasons with the Knights but had consecutive losing seasons after joining the Big 12.