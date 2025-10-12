USC's running back depth took a serious hit during its 31-13 win over Michigan on Saturday, which caused a running back that was initially ruled out on the Big Ten pregame injury report to play. USC running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders both exited the game against the Wolverines and didn't return, causing Bryan Jackson -- who hadn't played since Week 1 due to a turf toe injury -- to play.

After the game, Riley addressed why Jackson played, citing it was a "wellness issue" and that the program was in contact with the league office. Jackson's first carry of the night came midway through the fourth quarter.

"Unique situation," Riley said. "It was a wellness issue obviously in the game. He has been practicing in a very limited capacity in the build up the last several weeks. He had a turf toe. There was the expectation coming into this game that outside of the near catastrophe that we weren't going to play him.

"The game plays out, we have a couple of injuries that you obviously never expect to happen. We were able to get into communication with the league office and explain the situation. Our doctors medically cleared him. Again, it just became a wellness issue for us. We made sure to clear it."

Jackson finished with five carries for 35 yards and scored a 29-yard rushing touchdown with 4:21 remaining in regulation to extend USC's lead to 18. The running back who got the bulk of the work with Sanders and Jordan out was King Miller, who ran for 156 yards and a touchdown.

The Big Ten pregame injury report was introduced in 2023.