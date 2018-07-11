Lincoln Riley is setting up Oklahoma for more playoff runs on the recruiting trail
Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson wrap up a busy recruiting summer to kick off the 2018 fall preview
In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson return from vacation as we settle in to the regular schedule for the 2018 season. After checking out some of the best players from the 2019 recruiting class in person at The Opening, Barton has pages of notes on who to watch and what schools are in the mix. Tune in to find out about star California wide receiver Kyle Ford (4:20), the four-man top tier at quarterback starting with Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler and Auburn commit Bo Nix (8:00) and how Alabama has responded after its streak of No. 1 recruiting classes was broken (19:00). Plus, Oklahoma building for the future playoff runs (25:00), the top defensive players in the class (29:00) and catching up on offseason headlines that includes Jake Fromm's lake injury and Demetris Robertson's transfer.
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
