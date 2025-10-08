Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's confidence in his program helped add some early spice to one of the Big Ten's biggest games of the week -- and USC's first sellout of 2025. When asked Monday about the buzz surrounding Saturday night's matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Moore didn't hesitate to credit Michigan's role in drawing the crowd.

"It's sold out, but it's sold out because Michigan's coming," Moore said during his press conference. "We're excited about the opportunity for (the California) guys to go back home, see family and friends, but it's just another opportunity for us to compete."

On Tuesday, USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked about those remarks and didn't offer much in response.

"I don't really care what he says," Riley said. "We're looking forward to playing."

The primetime clash marks the Trojans' first sellout of the 2025 season and their eighth under Riley since he took over in 2022. USC has also sold out home games against Notre Dame (2022), Washington (2023) UCLA (2023), Penn State (2024), Wisconsin (2024) and Nebraska (2024) during his tenure -- a notable turnaround after going nearly five years without one before his arrival.

The Coliseum's capacity has been reduced to roughly 75,000 since its 2019 renovation.

Saturday's game carries layers of history. Michigan hasn't visited the Coliseum since 1957, when it beat USC 16-6. The teams met last year in Ann Arbor for the Trojans' Big Ten debut, a game Michigan won 27-24 behind a bruising ground attack and Kalel Mullings' late go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds remaining.

This year's meeting brings plenty of intrigue on the field as well. USC (4-1) returns from a bye week boasting one of the nation's most explosive offenses, ranking third in the FBS at 48.4 points per game. Quarterback Jayden Maiava enters the matchup ranked second nationally with 317.4 passing yards per contest, throwing 11 touchdowns to just one interception.

He's developed strong chemistry with wideout Makai Lemon, who sits second in the country averaging 117.8 receiving yards per game and has already recorded three 100-yard outings this season.

Michigan (4-1) enters off a 24-10 win against Wisconsin in Week 6, led by freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Justice Haynes.