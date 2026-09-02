Lincoln Riley isn't buying the idea that USC has an attendance problem, even after a nationally criticized turnout cast an awkward shadow over the Trojans' season-opening win over San Jose State.

While Riley downplayed the empty seats and pointed toward the program's broader momentum, the optics were difficult to ignore. USC entered the season ranked No. 14, armed with a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback and legitimate College Football Playoff expectations.

However, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum lacked the energy and urgency typically associated with a program of that national relevance.

"This is USC, right? People are going to pay attention, and people are going to have an opinion. That's part of being a blue-blood school. I don't buy into the false narrative," Riley told reporters on Tuesday. "I think that comes from a lot of people that don't follow our program, and most of those who have never stepped foot in the Coliseum. The reality is during my years here, the attendance has gone up every single year here, as has our play in the Coliseum, including running the table last year in front of a lot of epic atmospheres. And I expect that to happen again this year."

Several coaches opined this week on USC's stunning attendance, including Texas Tech's Joey McGuire and California's Tosh Lupoi.

"There's close to eight million people in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, and I don't mean this by any disrespect to anybody, but to turn on the TV after our practice last Saturday and to see that environment in Los Angeles, that's disheartening to see what little amount of individuals came out to support," Lupoi said.

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USC's numbers at home under Riley

USC's average home attendance declined from 71,571 in 2024 to 67,782 in 2025, and Week 0's announced crowd of 51,144 was its second-lowest of the decade. USC's lowest-attended home game over the past 10 years was 47,406 against Arizona State on Oct. 27, 2018. The Trojans lost 38-35 at the Coliseum, and USC noted it was the program's smallest home crowd since 2001.

Sweltering temperatures and humidity were blamed for last weekend's opener, prompting a statement from USC.

"We understand the factors that impacted Saturday's attendance," USC wrote in a statement. "We have high expectations and a premier home schedule this season, and we know the competitive advantage an electric Coliseum atmosphere can provide our program. We thank our fans who showed up Saturday and look forward to seeing increased attendance the rest of the season."

Season Record Avg. Attendance 2022 7-0 64,487 2023 4-3 66,071 2024 4-2 71,571 2025 7-0 67,783 2026 1-0 51,144 (one game)

This is Los Angeles, where winning alone does not guarantee attention, but sparse crowds remain a troubling visual for a brand built on star power.

The Trojans must make Saturdays feel important again, much like the program's success under Pete Carroll. Until that happens, every wide shot of empty rows will invite the same questions.

From 2003 through the 2012 season, USC averaged more than 80,000 fans every home game, with those numbers creeping past 90,000 in 2005 and 2006 when the Trojans were on a nation-leading win streak as college football's top program.

Attendance hit rock bottom in 2018 and 2019 under Clay Helton. Only 55,448 fans on average showed up for home games in 2018, with that number slightly increasing the following campaign. USC's stadium renovation reduced available capacity to roughly 78,500 in 2018 and 77,500 beginning in 2019, so raw comparisons with the Carroll era require that context.

After the COVID season in 2020, USC pulled the plug on Helton's tenure, citing home games that averaged only 56,215 spectators.

Trojans' salivating home slate in 2026

USC's 2026 home schedule gives Riley exactly what he needs: repeated opportunities to change the national conversation without leaving Los Angeles.

After warm-up games this Friday night against Fresno State and later this month against Louisiana, the Coliseum becomes one of college football's most important stages. Oregon arrives Sept. 26, followed one week later by nationally-ranked Washington.

Ohio State visits on Halloween in a matchup that could carry enormous Big Ten and College Football Playoff consequences. Maryland closes the home slate in November.

There is no shortage of runway here. USC can stack early wins, establish confidence around quarterback Jayden Maiava and then prove it belongs against the league's elite in front of its own crowd. Beating Oregon or Ohio State would provide the type of résumé centerpiece the CFP selection committee cannot ignore.

Winning both would push the Trojans from playoff hopeful to legitimate national championship contender. At USC, Riley is 3-4 against ranked teams at home, including wins last season over Michigan and Iowa.

That is the opportunity for Riley. His team must make the most of a favorable home setup and deliver when the world is watching. The Coliseum should have energy to match the stakes. USC has the schedule, talent and quarterback to make a statement. Now it needs the wins and fan support.