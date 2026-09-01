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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🏆 Do not miss this: 2026 College Football Playoff picks

Mike Meredith, CBS Sports

Week 0 gave us a great appetizer for the 2026 college football season, but Week 1 will begin the feast that lasts for several months. With that in mind, our team of college football experts has submitted their College Football Playoff and national title predictions.

When it comes to national championship contenders, there was a relatively deep pool of teams from which to pick, and five different teams got votes. One of the four teams that received two votes was Notre Dame, and our own Brad Crawford believes Marcus Freeman has built a nearly bulletproof roster.

Crawford: "Notre Dame is built to win the national championship because Marcus Freeman's roster checks every box that matters in January. The schedule gives the Irish room to develop without enduring a weekly meat grinder, allowing CJ Carr to take another step before the postseason during what could be a potential Heisman-caliber campaign. He'll operate behind an elite offensive line capable of maximum protection. Pair that foundation with one of the nation's nastiest, most disruptive defenses and Notre Dame has a championship-ready formula built to sustain against the elites in the CFP."

Without giving away our full slate of CFP predictions, here is how John Talty sees the field shaking out:

1. Notre Dame

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Indiana

7. Texas Tech

8. Ole Miss

9. Oregon

10. LSU

11. Michigan

12. Boise State

LSU was one of the teams featured prominently in our predictions -- in everything from most overrated teams to the College Football Playoff picks. Everyone has an opinion on Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, and the program keeps leaning into controversy as it prepares to battle the SEC in court.

For other coaches, the focus will just be keeping their jobs beyond 2026. Here are the biggest games for coaches on the hottest seats this fall.

🏈 Dolphins take Arch Manning in NFL mock draft

Arch Manning came up as a Heisman Trophy selection in our 2026 college football predictions. If that happens, he will have a great case to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

That's exactly where our own Mike Renner has Manning projected in his latest 2027 mock draft -- going to the Dolphins at the top of the board. If Manning continues his exceptional play from the end of the 2025 season, he will be a near lock for the top pick next spring.

Renner: "I wrote at the end of last year how the Manning down the stretch in 2025 was the one many expected. If he's that guy for a full season, then this is a no-brainer. If the Dolphins are drafting No. 1 overall, it likely means the Malik Willis experiment didn't pay off dividends. Manning would be stepping into a very rough situation, but at least it's one that's already gone through a fire sale. The Dolphins are top three in cap space the next two offseasons to build around their young quarterback."

Here's a quick look at how Renner sees the back end of the first round shaking out:

28. Broncos: Nick Prongos, OT, Stanford

29. Texans: Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

30. Ravens: Yhonzae Pierre, DE, Alabama

31. Browns: Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech

32. Seahawks: Cayden Green, OT, Missouri

One team that hopes its days of picking near the top of the board are over is the Giants. With John Harbaugh at the helm, they are looking to take a step forward, and our own Doug Clawson has New York reaching the Super Bowl in his bold predictions.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚾ Brewers at Cubs, 7:40 p.m. on TBS