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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday
- Lionel Messi has retired from the Argentina national team. One of the greatest international careers in soccer history ended on Monday, when Messi announced his retirement from the Argentinian national team. He exits as the greatest goal-scorer in South American history with 125 tallies in 207 career games. Messi's lengthy Argentinian career had its share of ups and downs -- from his first retirement to redemption at the 2022 World Cup. With this chapter of Messi's career over, let's look back at the moments that defined his international legacy.
- Mark Mitchell has flipped his commitment from Kentucky to Missouri. After announcing his return for a fifth season, Mitchell initially entered the transfer portal and committed to the Wildcats. It was a big coup for Mark Pope and Kentucky, but Mitchell has flipped his commitment and will return to Missouri in hopes of a clearer path to eligibility. Mitchell, who averaged 18.3 points per game for the Tigers last season, is trying to take advantage of eligibility rulings around the country. However, he is not yet guaranteed a fifth year.
- The Orioles have claimed Luis Robert Jr. off waivers. Despite selling at the trade deadline, the Orioles find themselves in a playoff race due to the sorry state of the AL. Because of that, Baltimore is trying to bolster its barren roster with help wherever it can be found, so the team picked up Robert off waivers from the Mets on Monday. Robert has been hampered by a back injury this season, and he's struggled mightily since returning, but he has Silver Slugger upside.
- The Valkyries roll into the FIBA Women's World Cup break on a hot streak. The WNBA has paused for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup, and that may be bad news for the red-hot Valkyries. Golden State has flexed its muscle with a four-game winning streak that included a win over the Lynx and pushed it to the top of the WNBA Power Rankings. Speaking of the World Cup, we took our best shot at projecting Team USA's starting lineup.
- UCLA fired AD Martin Jarmond due to a "significant financial deficit." Maybe it was financial mismanagement. Maybe it's a sign of the times in college athletics. Maybe it's some combination of the two. No matter what the reason, Jarmond is out just days before the Bruins open their 2026 football season as the athletic department stares down a deep financial hole. Former Lakers executive Tim Harris will take over in Jarmond's role -- pro bono, no less -- as he tries to get the fiscal train back on track.
🏆 Do not miss this: 2026 College Football Playoff picks
Week 0 gave us a great appetizer for the 2026 college football season, but Week 1 will begin the feast that lasts for several months. With that in mind, our team of college football experts has submitted their College Football Playoff and national title predictions.
When it comes to national championship contenders, there was a relatively deep pool of teams from which to pick, and five different teams got votes. One of the four teams that received two votes was Notre Dame, and our own Brad Crawford believes Marcus Freeman has built a nearly bulletproof roster.
- Crawford: "Notre Dame is built to win the national championship because Marcus Freeman's roster checks every box that matters in January. The schedule gives the Irish room to develop without enduring a weekly meat grinder, allowing CJ Carr to take another step before the postseason during what could be a potential Heisman-caliber campaign. He'll operate behind an elite offensive line capable of maximum protection. Pair that foundation with one of the nation's nastiest, most disruptive defenses and Notre Dame has a championship-ready formula built to sustain against the elites in the CFP."
Without giving away our full slate of CFP predictions, here is how John Talty sees the field shaking out:
1. Notre Dame
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Indiana
7. Texas Tech
8. Ole Miss
9. Oregon
10. LSU
11. Michigan
12. Boise State
LSU was one of the teams featured prominently in our predictions -- in everything from most overrated teams to the College Football Playoff picks. Everyone has an opinion on Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, and the program keeps leaning into controversy as it prepares to battle the SEC in court.
For other coaches, the focus will just be keeping their jobs beyond 2026. Here are the biggest games for coaches on the hottest seats this fall.
🏈 Dolphins take Arch Manning in NFL mock draft
Arch Manning came up as a Heisman Trophy selection in our 2026 college football predictions. If that happens, he will have a great case to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
That's exactly where our own Mike Renner has Manning projected in his latest 2027 mock draft -- going to the Dolphins at the top of the board. If Manning continues his exceptional play from the end of the 2025 season, he will be a near lock for the top pick next spring.
- Renner: "I wrote at the end of last year how the Manning down the stretch in 2025 was the one many expected. If he's that guy for a full season, then this is a no-brainer. If the Dolphins are drafting No. 1 overall, it likely means the Malik Willis experiment didn't pay off dividends. Manning would be stepping into a very rough situation, but at least it's one that's already gone through a fire sale. The Dolphins are top three in cap space the next two offseasons to build around their young quarterback."
Here's a quick look at how Renner sees the back end of the first round shaking out:
28. Broncos: Nick Prongos, OT, Stanford
29. Texans: Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri
30. Ravens: Yhonzae Pierre, DE, Alabama
31. Browns: Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech
32. Seahawks: Cayden Green, OT, Missouri
One team that hopes its days of picking near the top of the board are over is the Giants. With John Harbaugh at the helm, they are looking to take a step forward, and our own Doug Clawson has New York reaching the Super Bowl in his bold predictions.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Are Luka Dončić and Dwight Howard worthy of spots on the NBA 80th anniversary team?
- Fernando Mendoza proved he wasn't quite ready for a starting role in the NFL preseason.
- The Browns need to start formulating their QB plan for 2027 already.
- "Crossed a line." A Red Sox broadcaster has apologized for his comments about Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Ketel Marte's explanation for no-showing the Diamondbacks didn't go over well with the fans.
- Tennessee will be honoring the late Dolly Parton with a helmet sticker this season.
- In his first year at Virginia Tech, James Franklin is rolling with a familiar face at QB.
- Here's why Justin Thomas should be a captain's pick for the U.S. Presidents Cup team.
- Coaches believe 30-35 games is the sweet spot for the college basketball calendar.
- Penta earned his shot at Roman Reigns with a victory over Rey Fenix at WWE Raw.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚾ Brewers at Cubs, 7:40 p.m. on TBS