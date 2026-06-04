Lionel Messi comes to Kyle Field: World Cup friendly at Texas A&M could mark largest crowd of legend's career

When Lionel Messi takes the pitch at Kyle Field on Saturday for Argentina's tune-up match against Honduras, it will likely mark the biggest crowd of his legendary career.

The stadium seats 102,733 people, narrowly beating out the 99,354 at Barcelona's Camp Nou where Messi's legend was made. In College Station, Texas, the world's most iconic athlete will meet one of America's most iconic college sports cathedrals.

Texas A&M has hosted many of the greatest athletes ever, including Muhammad Ali in 1979. Johnny Manziel and Myles Garrett starred on the football field. But in getting Messi, perhaps the greatest soccer player in history, the moment is different.

"It's almost like an overwhelming type of presence," CBS Sports soccer analyst Nico Cantor said. "There's an obsession for him, and it's obviously not just limited to Argentine fans. The fervor for Messi has transcended borders and captivated the world."

Messi famously helped Argentina win its third World Cup in 2022, a moment that cemented him alongside Diego Maradona as the greatest Argentine player of all time. In the exhibition, Argentina is vying for consecutive World Cups, which hasn't happened since 1962.

Argentina has not confirmed that Messi will play in the match, though he was on the formal World Cup roster released this week. He traveled with the team to Kansas City to train, though the coaching staff noted he's managing a lower-body injury. Even his presence on the sidelines would be a historically fascinating draw.

"They've been playing in different places around the world since they won the World Cup almost Harlem Globetrotter style because they have Messi on the team," Cantor said. "Argentina playing at a college football stadium kind of mimics that energy. It feels like the right team at the right time to replicate that college football atmosphere, but with World Cup vibes."

World Cup meets college football

While college football exists at the amateur level of athletics, culturally, it holds a similar place in America as soccer abroad. Like the smaller clubs of the English and Spanish leagues, the sport is defined by its stratified, hyper-local conferences.

The local nature of college football makes it a key cultural touchstone in the United States, with passionate fans. Eight of the 10 biggest stadiums in the world host college football teams, including every one of the Western world's stadiums with a capacity over 100,000. Kyle Field is the sixth-largest stadium in the world, with many traditions that would feel right at home in the soccer world.

Lexington SC star midfielder Addie McCain comes from a family of Aggies. She played soccer at Texas A&M, earning 2020 SEC Midfielder of the Year, before joining the professional ranks. Growing up in the DFW area, McCain has enjoyed a front-row seat to the sport's growth.

"Growing up an Aggie fan and kind of being in that environment, there's such a rich culture and the fan base is incredible," McCain said. "I can only imagine what it'll be like with all the soccer fans getting to be in that environment as well."

McCain signed with Fort Lauderdale United FC in 2024 and attended one of Messi's first matches after moving to Inter Miami in the MLS. Like with Argentina, Inter Miami has become a spectacle, consistently drawing massive crowds on the road.

"I was kind of in awe just the way he was able to play," McCain said. "He's obviously phenomenal, the best player in the world, in my opinion. Just to get to say I saw Messi play was super cool."

Messi has lived in South Florida for three years and is raising all three of his sons in the United States. In January, he was seen buying Miami Hurricanes gear ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship with his sons.

Ironically, Miami was the last football team to play against Texas A&M at Kyle Field in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Kyle Field's history

More than 85,000 fans came to Kyle Field in 2024 to watch Mexico play a friendly against Brazil, which ended in a dramatic 3-2 victory for the latter. According to Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts, the game was broadcast in more than 80 countries.

The match was a huge success, bringing money and attention to College Station in the middle of summer. With the star power of Argentina's three stars -- one for each World Cup win -- the spotlight will be even bigger.

"This is a unique opportunity to bring unique people who have never been to our campus before or have never been to Kyle Field to get to experience Texas A&M's brand," Alberts said.

More than 8% of the nation's population of Argentines live in Texas, with many centered in the Houston metro, only an hour from College Station. The Honduran population is even bigger; more than 240,000 Hondurans live in Texas, more than in any other American state.

And of course, soccer continues to gain popularity in the United States. Just this week, CBS Sports announced that the UEFA Champions League Finals was the most-watched club soccer match in US English-Language history. Viewership of the English Premier League continues to rise in the country as well. Messi's arrival in Aggieland marks a unique moment in the history of American soccer.

"What we're about to see [is] not only a game, but a spectacle," soccer broadcaster and Texas A&M graduate Fernando Palomo said. "Something that we get not just for a day, but for a whole week, something we get to talk about for not just a week but a whole lifetime. Because I think this is what we're getting. We're getting a defending World Cup champion to come our way."

Ultimately, Argentine matches at Kyle Field and Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, provide an appetizer. On June 11, the World Cup will begin. For only the second time, the tournament will be played in the United States, including sites in nearby Houston and Dallas.

The last American World Cup was a spark. Two years later, the MLS was formed, and participation in soccer across the country exploded. Eight years later, led by Claudio Reyna and Landon Donovan, the Americans reached the quarterfinals. It helped shape the growth of the American game. Advocates hope this moment can have a similar result.

"This is a massive moment in the history of the sport in our country," Cantor said. "It can be transcendental. It will change the landscape of soccer in this country."