LISTEN: Epic Georgia radio call as game-winning TD sends Dawgs to title game

Georgia and Oklahoma played one of the most memorable Rose Bowls of all time -- and there have been plenty of great ones -- in the College Football Playoff. There were a ton of thrilling moments in Georgia's 54-48 double-overtime win, but in a game that featured big play after big play and touchdown after touchdown, none was bigger than Sony Michel's 27-yard touchdown run in the second overtime to seal the game.

Check out the radio call as Michel ended the game and sent the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

It was only one of Michel's best moments in Pasadena, California. He finished the day with 181 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including a 75-yarder earlier in the game.

The combination of Michel and Nick Chubb (145 yards, two touchdowns) is one of the main reasons Georgia will be playing for its first national title since 1980.